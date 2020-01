Jan 8 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF NOTES

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - COMMENCED AN OFFERING OF U.S.$750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2027

* TRANSOCEAN - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REFINANCE, REPURCHASE, REDEEM CERTAIN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS