Oct 22 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF NOTES

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - COMMENCED AN OFFERING OF U.S.$750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION FOR OCEAN RIG MERGER