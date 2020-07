July 2 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ON JULY 1, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ENI US

* TRANSOCEAN LTD -ENI US AGREED TO PAY TRANSOCEAN OFFSHORE $185 MILLION IN EQUAL INSTALLMENTS ON JULY 1, 2020, JUNE 1, 2021, JUNE 1, 2022 & JAN 15, 2023

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - EACH PARTY AGREED TO DISMISS WITH PREJUDICE ITS RESPECTIVE CLAIMS AND RELATED LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OTHER PARTY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2NMIFK6 Further company coverage: