Sept 3 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - EXPECTS Q3 RESULTS TO INCLUDE ESTIMATED NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $580 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - INTENDS TO RETIRE THREE ULTRA-DEEPWATER FLOATERS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ADDITIONAL RIGS MAY BE IDENTIFIED AS CANDIDATES FOR RETIREMENT.