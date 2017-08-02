FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $751 million versus $785 million

* Q2 loss per share $4.32

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss attributable to controlling interest was $4.32 per diluted share​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍contract backlog was $10.2 billion as of july 2017 fleet status report.​

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly total drilling fleet utilization 44% versus 47%‍​

* Transocean - qtrly ‍adjusted net income $1 million, excluding $1.691 billion items related to previously announced $1.597 billion loss on jackup fleet​ divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.