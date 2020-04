BRIEF-Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 29 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES WERE $759 MILLION COMPARED WITH $792 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2019

* TRANSOCEAN - QTRLY CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY PRIMARILY DUE TO REDUCED ACTIVITY RELATED TO RIGS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* WILL INVARIABLY DELAY CONTRACTING ACTIVITY THAT WE EXPECTED IN 2020

* CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $9.6 BILLION AS OF APRIL 2020 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29, REVENUE VIEW $808.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: