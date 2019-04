April 29 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $12.1 BILLION AS OF APRIL 2019 FLEET STATUS REPORT.

* QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES WERE $754 MILLION COMPARED WITH $748 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018

* Q1 2019 RESULTS INCLUDED NET FAVORABLE ITEMS OF $10 MILLION, OR $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE