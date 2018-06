June 14 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD SAYS ANNOUNCED THAT IT INTENDS TO RETIRE FOUR RIGS - SEC FILING

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - AS A RESULT OF DECISION TO RETIRE THE FOUR RIGS, CO EXPECTS ITS Q2 RESULTS TO INCLUDE ESTIMATED NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $520 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2LQD6HK) Further company coverage: