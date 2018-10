Oct 22 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - SINCE PRIOR QUARTER’S FLEET STATUS REPORT, CO HAS ADDED ABOUT $465 MILLION IN CONTRACT BACKLOG

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - AS OF OCT 22 2018, CO’S BACKLOG IS $11.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: