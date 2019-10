Oct 28 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES WERE $784 MILLION VERSUS $816 MILLION

* QTRLY CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $10.8 BILLION AS OF OCTOBER 2019 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* TRANSOCEAN - CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUE FOR Q3 SEQUENTIALLY INCREASED $26 MILLION DUE TO COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS OF HARSH ENVIRONMENT FLOATER TRANSOCEAN NORGE