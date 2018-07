July 23 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. PROVIDES QUARTERLY FLEET STATUS REPORT

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - AS OF JULY 23, COMPANY’S BACKLOG IS $11.7 BILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - FOLLOWING MAINTENANCE, REACTIVATION AND A CONTRACT PREPARATION PERIOD, FLOATER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN Q1 OF 2019