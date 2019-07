BRIEF-Transocean Q2 Loss Per Share $0.34

July 29 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES OF $805 MILLION

* CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $11.4 BILLION AS OF JULY 2019 FLEET STATUS REPORT.

* QTRLY REVENUE EFFICIENCY WAS 97.8%, COMPARED WITH 97.9% IN PRIOR QUARTER

* TRANSOCEAN - Q2 HAD NON-CASH REVENUE REDUCTION OF $47 MILLION FROM CONTRACT INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION ASSOCIATED WITH SONGA, OCEAN RIG DEALS

* DESPITE SOME CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY AROUND OIL PRICES, OFFSHORE PROJECT ECONOMICS REMAIN COMPELLING