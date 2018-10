Oct 29 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.88

* TRANSOCEAN - CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $11.5 BILLION AS OF OCT 2018 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* QTRLY TOTAL UTILIZATION 65% VERSUS 57%

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $778.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED NET UNFAVORABLE ITEMS OF $439 MILLION, OR $0.94 PER DILUTED SHARE