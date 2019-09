BRIEF-Transocean Relinquishes Interests In Samsung Drillships Under Construction

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN RELINQUISHES INTERESTS IN SAMSUNG DRILLSHIPS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - UNITS WILL RELINQUISH RESPECTIVE INTERESTS IN 2 DRILLSHIPS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - OCEAN RIG SANTORINI & OCEAN RIG CRETE

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - TOTAL ESTIMATED FUTURE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH DELIVERY AND PLACING DRILLSHIPS INTO SERVICE WOULD HAVE BEEN ABOUT $1.1 BILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - SUBSIDIARIES WILL NOT MAKE FURTHER PAYMENTS TO SHI UNDER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED BY TRANSOCEAN LTD. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES.