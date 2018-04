BRIEF-Transocean Reported Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.48

April 30 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES WERE $664 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $664 MILLION VERSUS $785 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* COMBINED COMPANY’S CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $12.5 BILLION AS OF APRIL 2018 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* QTRLY RIG UTILIZATION WAS 52 PERCENT VERSUS 43 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.37, REVENUE VIEW $636.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.9 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)