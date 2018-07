July 30 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $2.46

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $790 MILLION VERSUS $751 MILLION

* CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $11.7 BILLION AS OF JULY 2018 FLEET STATUS REPORT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17, REVENUE VIEW $762.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RIG UTILIZATION WAS 57 PERCENT VERSUS 44 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: