BRIEF-Transocean Says On Dec 15, Tinc Entered Into Private Exchange Agreements To Issue About $273.5 Mln 0.5% Exchangeable Senior Bonds Due 2023

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ON DEC 15, TINC ENTERED INTO PRIVATE EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS TO ISSUE ABOUT $273.5 MILLION 0.5% EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR BONDS DUE 2023

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - TINC TO PURCHASE ABOUT NOK 1.206 BILLION OF SONGA OFFSHORE‘S OUTSTANDING SONG04 BONDS FROM 3 BONDHOLDERS AT 103.5% PER BOND

* TRANSOCEAN - TINC TO PURCHASE ABOUT NOK 587.0 MILLION OF SONGA OFFSHORE'S OUTSTANDING SONG05 BONDS FROM 2 BONDHOLDERS AT 101% PER BOND Source text: (bit.ly/2BT8ggs) Further company coverage: