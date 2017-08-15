BRIEF-Transocean to buy Songa Offshore

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Songa Offshore Se

* Agreement to combine with transocean through a recommended voluntary exchange offer

* Announces an agreement with transocean ltd. ("transocean", nyse: "rig") whereby parties have agreed to seek to complete a business combination

* Offer will be made for an offer price of nok 47.50 per songa offshore share

* To be settled in shares, convertible bonds and cash

* Consideration implies an equity value of songa offshore on a fully diluted basis of approximately nok 9.1 billion

* Enterprise value of approximately nok 26 billion

* Offer price represents a 39.7% premium to songa offshore's closing share price on 14 august 2017 and a 47.1% premium to three-month volume weighted average stock price on 14 august 2017

* Terms of combination imply an exchange ratio between songa offshore and transocean of 0.7145

* Intention is for combined company to establish a harsh environment center of excellence in norway

* In addition to contributing approximately usd4.1 billion in backlog, transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to transocean's earnings

* Combined company will have a fleet of 53 rigs, comprised of ultra-deepwater drillships, harsh environment semis and deep- and mid-water semisubmersibles, combined with 9000 employees

* Perestroika as, songa offshore's largest shareholders, will through offer become transocean's largest shareholder, with a holding of shares and rights to shares equal to approximately 12%

* Perestroika has accepted a 12-month lock-up on consideration shares to be received by it

* Transocean board will nominate mr. Frederik w. Mohn, chairman of songa offshore, to serve as director on transocean board

* Each shareholder of songa offshore will be offered a combination of new shares of transocean ( "consideration shares") and senior unsecured bonds exchangeable into shares

* Consideration shares will be valued at usd 8.39 (nok 66.48) per share, equal to closing price of transocean shares on nyse on 14 august 2017

* Each songa offshore shareholder may elect to receive a portion of their consideration in cash up to nok 125,000 per songa offshore shareholder

* Aggregate number of shares subject to irrevocable undertakings represent approximately 77% of songa offshore's share capital (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)