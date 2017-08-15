FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Transocean to buy Songa Offshore
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 15, 2017 / 6:44 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Transocean to buy Songa Offshore

3 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Songa Offshore Se

* Agreement to combine with transocean through a recommended voluntary exchange offer

* Announces an agreement with transocean ltd. ("transocean", nyse: "rig") whereby parties have agreed to seek to complete a business combination

* Offer will be made for an offer price of nok 47.50 per songa offshore share

* To be settled in shares, convertible bonds and cash

* Consideration implies an equity value of songa offshore on a fully diluted basis of approximately nok 9.1 billion

* Enterprise value of approximately nok 26 billion

* Offer price represents a 39.7% premium to songa offshore's closing share price on 14 august 2017 and a 47.1% premium to three-month volume weighted average stock price on 14 august 2017

* Terms of combination imply an exchange ratio between songa offshore and transocean of 0.7145

* Intention is for combined company to establish a harsh environment center of excellence in norway

* In addition to contributing approximately usd4.1 billion in backlog, transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to transocean's earnings

* Combined company will have a fleet of 53 rigs, comprised of ultra-deepwater drillships, harsh environment semis and deep- and mid-water semisubmersibles, combined with 9000 employees

* Perestroika as, songa offshore's largest shareholders, will through offer become transocean's largest shareholder, with a holding of shares and rights to shares equal to approximately 12%

* Perestroika has accepted a 12-month lock-up on consideration shares to be received by it

* Transocean board will nominate mr. Frederik w. Mohn, chairman of songa offshore, to serve as director on transocean board

* Each shareholder of songa offshore will be offered a combination of new shares of transocean ( "consideration shares") and senior unsecured bonds exchangeable into shares

* Consideration shares will be valued at usd 8.39 (nok 66.48) per share, equal to closing price of transocean shares on nyse on 14 august 2017

* Each songa offshore shareholder may elect to receive a portion of their consideration in cash up to nok 125,000 per songa offshore shareholder

* Aggregate number of shares subject to irrevocable undertakings represent approximately 77% of songa offshore's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.