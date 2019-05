BRIEF-Transocean's Unit Enters Increase Of Commitments To Credit Deal

May 13 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* ON MAY 13, TRANSOCEAN INC, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INCREASE OF COMMITMENTS AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION PROVISION ALLOWING TRANSOCEAN INC TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MILLION

* AMENDMENT EXERCISED THIS ACCORDION PROVISION,INCREASED AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $1.0 BILLION TO $1.36 BILLION