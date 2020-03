BRIEF-Transport For London Announces Measures To Support Retail Tenants During Covid-19 Pandemic

March 20 (Reuters) - Transport for London:

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - WRITTEN TO ALL RETAIL TENANTS TO OUTLINE MEASURES IT WILL BE INTRODUCING TO SUPPORT THEM DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TFL - 100% RENT RELIEF TO BE PROVIDED TO ALL TENANTS WHO OPERATE IN ANY LONDON UNDERGROUND STATION THAT IS CLOSED

* TFL - WILL ALSO WORK CLOSELY WITH LARGER BUSINESSES TO REVIEW AND AGREE BESPOKE PACKAGES OF SUPPORT

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - ALL SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ON TFL PROPERTY ACROSS LONDON WILL GET 100 PERCENT RELIEF FROM THEIR RENT FOR NEXT 3 MONTHS

* TFL SAYS ALSO SUSPENDING ANY ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS ON RENT REVIEWS AND LEASE RENEWALS

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON SAYS MEASURES WILL START FROM 25 MARCH 2020