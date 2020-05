BRIEF-Transport For London Says Funding Requirement To Be Kept Under Review Throughout Period To Oct 17

May 15 (Reuters) - Transport for London:

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - COVID-19 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT PACKAGE

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - DUE TO LOCKDOWN MEASURES, PASSENGER DEMAND DECLINED STEEPLY, WITH A 95 PER CENT REDUCTION IN JOURNEYS ON LONDON UNDERGROUND

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - DUE TO LOCKDOWN MEASURES, PASSENGER DEMAND DECLINED STEEPLY, WITH 85 PER CENT REDUCTION IN JOURNEYS ON LONDON’S BUSES

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - OVERALL OPERATING INCOME LOSS OF AROUND 90 PER CENT INCLUDING NON-PASSENGER INCOMES, SUCH AS ADVERTISING REVENUE

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - SEVERITY OF COVID-19 IMPACT IS SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FULLY MITIGATE LOSS WITHOUT EXTERNAL SUPPORT

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - FUNDING GAP OF UP TO £1.9BN IN FIRST HALF OF 2020/21 AND OVER £3.0BN OVER FULL YEAR

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - WITH RESPECT TO CROSSRAIL PROJECT, EXISTING FUNDING PACKAGE AGREED IN DECEMBER 2018 WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - EXTRAORDINARY SUPPORT GRANT OF £1.095BN PAYABLE UNDER SECTION 101 OF GREATER LONDON AUTHORITY (GLA) ACT 1999

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON - INCREMENTAL BORROWING BY TRANSPORT FOR LONDON FROM PUBLIC WORKS LOAN BOARD OF £505M ( “PWLB LOAN”)

