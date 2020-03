March 19 (Reuters) -

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON TO RUN REDUCED SERVICE, WITH PLANS INCLUDING CLOSURE OF UP TO 40 LONDON UNDERGROUND STATIONS THURSDAY - SKY NEWS

* TRANSPORT FOR LONDON PLANS INCLUDE NO WATERLOO & CITY LINE FROM FRIDAY, NO 'NIGHT TUBE' SERVICE AND FEWER BUSES DUE TO COVID-19- SKY NEWS Source text: bit.ly/2U23YLM