BRIEF-Transport International Holdings Posts FY Revenue HK$8.11 Bln Vs HK$8.01 Bln

March 19 (Reuters) - Transport International Holdings Ltd :

* ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.70 PER SHARE FOR 2019 HAS BEEN DECLARED

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR WAS HK$605.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$720.1 MILLION

* COVID-19 IN LATE JAN 2020 ADVERSELY AFFECTED GROUP’S DAILY OPERATION AND PATRONAGE OF LOCAL AND CROSS-BOUNDARY TRANSPORT

* SUPERSTRUCTURE WORK AT KWUN TONG SITE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2022

* FY REVENUE HK$8.11 BILLION VERSUS HK$8.01 BILLION