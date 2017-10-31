FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transportation security administration awards Leidos prime contract
October 31, 2017 / 8:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Transportation security administration awards Leidos prime contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Transportation security administration awards Leidos prime contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍ single-award firm fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year period of performance​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍prime contract by transportation security administration has a total contract value of approximately $17 million​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍under contract, Leidos will help tsa manage its rseds inventory, move and redeploy eds assets, and augment eds software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
