March 28 (Reuters) - Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Ltd:

* WILL ESTABLISH NEW THAILAND FACTORY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO START CONSTRUCTION IN 2018

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 7.2%, TO HK$556.5 MILLION​

* FY‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$104.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$63.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: