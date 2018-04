April 20 (Reuters) - TransUnion:

* TRANSUNION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT

* TRANSUNION - ACQUISITION IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE LATE IN Q2 OR EARLY IN Q3

* TRANSUNION - TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT IN A DEAL WHICH IS VALUED AT ABOUT $1.4 BILLION AT TODAY'S EXCHANGE RATE