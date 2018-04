BRIEF-Transunion Announces Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.57 and Agreement To Acquire Callcredit

April 20 (Reuters) - TransUnion:

* ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.57

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $537 MILLION, INCREASE OF 18 PERCENT (17 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) COMPARED WITH FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $534 MILLION AND $539 MILLION

* FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2018, RAISING OUR REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* “WE ARE WELL POSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER STRONG RESULTS IN 2018 AND BEYOND”

* FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.59 AND $0.60

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE U.K.-BASED CALLCREDIT

* FOR FY 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.170 BILLION AND $2.185 BILLION

* FOR 2018, ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.37 AND $2.41

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.31, REVENUE VIEW $2.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $526.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $507.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)