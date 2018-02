BRIEF-TransUnion Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.29

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TransUnion:

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $1.29, INCLUDING THE IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $506 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 16 PERCENT ON AN AS REPORTED AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.12 BILLION AND $2.14 BILLION​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND POLICY‍​

* FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $503 MILLION AND $508 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q1 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.51 AND $0.52​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN $2.26 AND $2.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $499.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.18, REVENUE VIEW $2.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.24 DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $486.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $2.12 BILLION AND $2.14 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9 TO 10 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS