BRIEF-TransUnion Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.50

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TransUnion:

* REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; COMPANY ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 REVENUE $506 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.26 TO $2.31

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51 TO $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.12 BILLION TO $2.14 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $503 MILLION TO $508 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $499.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $486.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND POLICY

* INTEND TO PAY QTRLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON COMMON STOCK WITH TARGETED ANNUAL PAYOUT OF 10% TO 15% OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* SETS DIVIDEND OF ABOUT $0.30 PER SHARE