April 1 (Reuters) - Transurban Group:

* WITHDRAWS ITS EXISTING DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE

* EXPECTS TO PAY 2H20 DISTRIBUTION IN LINE WITH FREE CASH EXCLUDING CAPITAL RELEASES

* GROUP MARCH QUARTER TO DATE AVERAGE DAILY TRAFFIC DOWN 4%

* TRANSURBAN GROUP SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO MEET CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS & DEBT REFINANCING OBLIGATIONS TO END OF FY21