March 19 (Reuters) - TRATON SE:

* TRATON GROUP BRANDS ARE TAKING ACTION FOLLOWING THE CORONA PANDEMIC

* SCANIA WILL SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION IN ALL EUROPEAN PLANTS AS OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, DUE TO DOWNTURNS IN THE SUPPLIER AND LOGISTICS CHAIN

* SCANIA SERVICE WORKSHOPS AND SPARE PARTS CENTERS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* SCANIA IS CURRENTLY ASSUMING A TWO-WEEK PRODUCTION INTERRUPTION