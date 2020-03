March 25 (Reuters) - Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd :

* EXPECTED THAT RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 WILL DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY

* EXPECTED RESULT MAINLY DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019

* TAKING MEASURES TO REDUCE LOSSES, INCLUDING REDUCING STAFF COSTS & NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS FOR RENTAL REDUCTION