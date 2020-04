BRIEF-Travel Technology Interactive FY Current Operating Income Up At 774,000 Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Travel Technology Interactive SA :

* TTI GROUP 2019 RESULTS

* END-DEC REVENUE EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 774,000 VERSUS EUR 84,000 YEAR AGO

* THE EVENTS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ARE AFFECTING AIR TRAFFIC IN THE SHORT TERM AND CONSEQUENTLY THE GROUP’S BUSINESS

* WE ARE NOT IN A POSITION AT THIS STAGE TO ACCURATELY ASSESS COVID-19 IMPACT

* END-DEC NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 149,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 216,000 YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT END DEC 2019 EUR -1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR -2.4 MILLION AT END DEC 2018

* WITH SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF 5,526 K€ AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, GROUP HAS A SITUATION OF SOLID FINANCIAL BACKING TO SUPPORT ITS PROJECTS