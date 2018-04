April 10 (Reuters) - TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE SA :

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.1 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS TO REACH STABILISATION AND RETURN TO PROFITABILITY Source text: bit.ly/2qkKq5Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)