May 28 (Reuters) - Travel24 com AG:

* ARMIN SCHAUER WILL RESIGN AS CEO AS OF JUNE 30

* CEO ARMIN SCHAUER, INTENDS TO TERMINATE HIS BOARD MANDATE AND OTHER BOARD POSITIONS IN THE GROUP OF COMPANIES ABOUT A YEAR EARLIER THAN CONTRACTUALLY STIPULATED.