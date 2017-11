BRIEF-TravelCenters Says CEO Thomas O'Brien Resigns

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Travelcenters Of America Llc:

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - THOMAS M. O‘BRIEN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS RESIGNED EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - O‘BRIEN‘S WILL REMAIN AN EMPLOYEE OF TA TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION OF HIS DUTIES UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - BARRY A. RICHARDS TO BE TA‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - WILLIAM MYERS TO BE TA‘S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - HAS APPOINTED ‍ANDREW REBHOLZ TO BE TA'S NEW​ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER