* TRAVELERS ANNOUNCES STAY-AT-HOME AUTO PREMIUM CREDIT PROGRAM

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC - PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE A 15% CREDIT ON APRIL AND MAY AUTO PREMIUMS

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC - TRAVELERS IS OFFERING BILLING RELIEF TO CUSTOMERS

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC - ACCELERATING MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN COMMISSION PAYMENTS TO ELIGIBLE AGENTS AND BROKERS