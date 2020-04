April 22 (Reuters) - Travelers Canada:

* TRAVELERS CANADA ANNOUNCES STAY-AT-HOME AUTO PREMIUM CREDIT PROGRAM

* TRAVELERS CANADA - PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WILL RECEIVE A 25% CREDIT ON ONE MONTH’S PREMIUM

* TRAVELERS CANADA - FOR MOST CUSTOMERS, PROCESSING OF CREDIT IS EXPECTED TO START IN MAY