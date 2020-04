BRIEF-Travelers Companies Inc Says Expects Impact Of Covid-19 On General Economic Activity Will Negatively Impact Premium Volumes

April 21 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC SAYS EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GENERAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT PREMIUM VOLUMES - SEC FILING

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC SAYS BEGAN TO EXPERIENCE COVID-19 IMPACT IN MARCH 2020 AND EXPECT TO PERSIST AND BE MORE SIGNIFICANT IN Q2 OF 2020

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC SAYS EXPECTS COVID-19 IMPACT WILL FURTHER PERSIST FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 AND BEYOND

* TRAVELERS COMPANIES-COULD EXPERIENCE ELEVATED CLAIMS FREQUENCY, SEVERITY FOR WORKERS’ COMPENSATION LINE BASED ON STATES EXPANDING ‘ COMPENSATION COVERAGE

* TRAVELERS - IF CO SEES ELEVATED CLAIMS FREQUENCY, SEVERITY FOR WORKERS’ COMPENSATION LINE, IT COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Source text : (bit.ly/2yuEBdd) Further company coverage: