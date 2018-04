BRIEF-Travelers Companies Reports Q1 Core EPS Of $2.46

April 24 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42; Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.46

* Q1 NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $6.82 BILLION VERSUS $6.50 BILLION

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $7.29 BILLION VERSUS $6.94 BILLION LAST YEAR

* AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54

* QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PERCENT VERSUS 96.0 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MILLION PRE-TAX VERSUS $610 MILLION

* BOARD DECLARED 7 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE

* QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE WERE $354 MILLION VERSUS $347 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.68, REVENUE VIEW $6.76 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S