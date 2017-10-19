BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain “competitive” during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

* Travelers Companies-in business insurance,expects underlying underwriting margins & combined ratio for rest of 2017 & 2018 to be broadly consistent

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins during rest of 2017 to be higher than in same period of 2016

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio during remainder of 2017 to be lower than in same period of 2016

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins into 2018 will be higher versus same periods of 2017

* Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio into 2018 will be slightly lower versus same periods of 2017

* Travelers Companies Inc - overall, expects retention levels will remain "strong by historical standards" during remainder of 2017 and into 2018