BRIEF-Travelers Reports Q1 Core Earnings Of $2.62 Per Share

April 21 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED COMBINED RATIO 95.5% VERSUS 93.7%

* QUARTER-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $99.69

* QUARTERLY UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO 91.3% VERSUS 91.6%

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $7.91 BILLION VERSUS ABOUT $7.67 BILLION

* QUARTERLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $7.35 BILLION VERSUS $7.06 BILLION REPORTED

* QUARTERLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $333 MILLION PRE-TAX VERSUS $193 MILLION PRE-TAX

* SAYS BOARD DECLARED 4% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.85 PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $611 MILLION VERSUS $582 MILLION

* SAYS QUARTERLY CORE INCOME DOWN PRIMARILY DUE TO HIGHER CATASTROPHE LOSSES, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER UNDERLYING UNDERWRITING GAIN

* SAYS Q1 UNDERLYING UNDERWRITING GAIN FROM HIGHER BUSINESS VOLUMES IMPACTED BY $86 MILLION PRE-TAX NET CHARGES DUE TO COVID-19, RELATED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.85, REVENUE VIEW $7.42 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: