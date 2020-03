BRIEF-Travelex Financing Provides Statement Regarding Finablr

March 18 (Reuters) - Travelex Financing PLC:

* TRAVELEX FINANCING - STATEMENT REGARDING FINABLR PLC

* TRAVELEX FINANCING PLC - TRAVELEX REAFFIRMS THAT IT CONTINUES TO TAKE DECISIONS, WITH INPUT FROM PWC

* TRAVELEX FINANCING PLC - TRAVELEX NOTES THAT IT HAS MAINTAINED A LEGAL AND FINANCING STRUCTURE WITHIN FINABLR GROUP

* TRAVELEX- NOTES IT HAS MAINTAINED A LEGAL AND FINANCING STRUCTURE WITHIN FINABLR GROUP THAT IS CAPABLE OF OPERATING SEPARATELY, ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS

* TRAVELEX- OPERATIONS CONTINUE WITH "SUPPORT OF KEY FINANCIAL STAKEHOLDERS" TO MITIGATE CHALLENGES DUE TO REDUCED TRAVEL VOLUMES AS RESULT OF COVID-19