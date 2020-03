March 16 (Reuters) - Travelex Financing PLC:

* TRAVELEX FINANCING - STATEMENT REGARDING FINABLR PLC

* TRAVELEX FINANCING PLC - TRAVELEX OPERATIONS CONTINUE AS USUAL FOLLOWING FINABLR STATEMENT

* TRAVELEX FINANCING - “TRAVELEX ACKNOWLEDGES SEVERE CHALLENGES FACING IT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 CRISIS”

* TRAVELEX FINANCING - "CONTINUES TO TAKE DECISIONS REGARDING OPERATION OF ITS BUSINESS IN INTERESTS OF ALL RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS"