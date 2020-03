BRIEF-Travelex Says Temporarily Closed UK Foreign Exchange Bureaux

March 27 (Reuters) - Travelex Financing PLC:

* STATEMENT REGARDING BUSINESS UPDATE

* A KEY CONCERN RAISED BY TRAVELEX’S STAKEHOLDERS RELATES TO ONGOING DIFFICULTIES FACED BY INDIRECT PARENT, FINABLR

* CURRENTLY CONSIDERING AVAILABLE CANDIDATES THAT COULD BE APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* APPOINTED INDEPENDENT TEAM OF ADVISERS TO SUPPORT TRAVELEX, INCLUDING SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP AS LEGAL ADVISOR AND PWC AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR

* HAVE TAKEN DECISION TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY ALL OUR UK FOREIGN EXCHANGE BUREAUX, EFFECTIVE FROM 24TH MARCH 2020.

* TIME SCALE FOR BUREAUX CLOSURE IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE EIGHT WEEKS;

* CO, ITS ADVISERS HAVE COMMENCED DISCUSSIONS WITH CERTAIN OF GROUP’S LENDERS AND THEIR ADVISERS AND WITH ADVISERS TO CERTAIN BONDHOLDERS

* INTENDING TO USE ITS GRACE PERIODS TO SEEK APPROPRIATE WAIVERS FROM ITS LENDERS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY.