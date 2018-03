March 12 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd:

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING AND UPSIZING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE - ‍UNIT PRICED UPSIZED OFFERING FROM $650 MILLION TO $745 MILLION OF 6.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD - ‍SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL HAVE A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 15, 2026​

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD - ‍SENIOR SECURED NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100%​