March 20 (Reuters) - TravelSky Technology Ltd:

* FOR JAN-FEB, TOTAL VOLUME PROCESSED BY SYSTEMS OF DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL AIRLINES WERE 61.3 MILLION, DOWN 43.27%

* FOR JAN-FEB, TOTAL VOLUME PROCESSED BY SYSTEMS OF INTL COMMERCIAL AIRLINES WERE 1.1 MILLION, DOWN 66.04% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: