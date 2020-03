March 17 (Reuters) - Travelzoo:

* TRAVELZOO FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* TRAVELZOO - EXPECTS TO FILE ITS 10-K WITHIN THE EXTENSION PERIOD OF 15 CALENDAR DAYS

* TRAVELZOO - DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL CHANGES TO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text: (bit.ly/2x4cCQS) Further company coverage: