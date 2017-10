Oct 5 (Reuters) - TRC Capital

* TRC Capital says due to pending Level 3 Communications and Centurylink deal, TRC amended terms of its tender offer for up to 2 million shares of :evel 3

* Says amends tender offer for up to 2 million shares of Level 3 Communications, changed expiration time to 12:01 a.m. New York City time on Oct 10​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: