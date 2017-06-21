FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​
June 21, 2017

BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Trc Companies Inc

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing​

* Trc Companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities provide for seven-year senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $325 million​

* Trc companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities also provide for 5 year senior secured revolving credit facility in principal amount of $60 million​

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍proceeds of new term loan facility were used to fund a portion of merger consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

